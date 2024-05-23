Watch: Notre Dame QB’s of the present and future work out with former NFL star

As a quarterback you can never get enough instruction and Notre Dame football fans should be excited to see that Riley Leonard and 2025 commit Deuce Knight are working hard at their craft.

In a social media post by Knight, you can see with of the quarterbacks getting work in with former NFL star quarterback Philip Rivers. First off, it’s great to see that Leonard is moving forward in his recover from ankle surgery, as the missed the majority of spring practice.

As for Knight, he’s preparing for his final high school season before he enrolls at Notre Dame. Check out the clips below.

Blessed to be able to work and get coached up by one of the greats!! #philliprivers pic.twitter.com/jhiZpcTazO — Deuce Knight (@DeuceKnight) May 23, 2024

