Watch: Notre Dame QB Jack Coan shows off arm strength at NFL Combine

The Irish have had quite a day at the NFL Combine this evening. There were wide receiver Kevin Austin’s impressive numbers which should not have surprised many after seeing what he could do the past few years.

Jack Coan however was an enigma. We knew that the Irish were getting a winner as his time at Wisconsin, but there were some things that Coan showed during the season that surprised many. His arm strength was much better than advertised and he showed that multiple times during the year fitting balls into very tight windows.

What we didn’t expect was for him to light up the radar gun at the NFL Combine, which is exactly what Coan did. His throw was the second fastest at the combine, behind North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Check out below Coan showing off his very impressive arm strength.

