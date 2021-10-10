Watch: Notre Dame QB Coan returns and finds Davis for score vs. VT

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan started this game against Virginia Tech and for much of the second half, it didn’t seem like he would have a chance to finish it. True freshman Tyler Buchner took over mid-way through the second quarter and wasn’t great but died enough for Brian Kelly to stay with him.

Buchner would later injure his knee on a non-contact reaction after he threw his second interception of the game. Coan started the next drive and in 7-plays then went 75-yards and scored on this pass to Avery Davis to give the Irish life, still trailing the Hokies 27-29 before the extra point.