Watch: Notre Dame players get surprise announcement

The Notre Dame football team was called to assemble for a Friday morning team workout. Upon arrival they were greeted by strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis, a man we’ve mentioned a lot in recent days here at Fighting Irish Wire.

Before the workout Balis began to tell the team how proud he and everyone associated with the Notre Dame football program was for how they’ve handled an incredibly strange and difficult week. He then…just watch the video and try not to run through a brick wall at the end of it:

What does a player’s coach look like?

Hint: a player’s coach doesn’t have to tell anyone he’s a player’s because its painstakingly obvious to all around when someone is one and someone isn’t.

Awesome stuff and great job by the Notre Dame multimedia team to share this content.

