Watch: Notre Dame players how it started, how it’s going Senior edition

The last game regular season game for many Notre Dame football players is just around the corner, as the Irish are set to face Stanford Saturday evening.

It will be the second to last time many players will wear the Blue and Gold, and the Irish social media account has us covered seeing how it started and how it’s going for many of the Irish seniors.

The journey surely went quickly, as it typically does when you are in school. Before you know it, it’s over, which is bittersweet for many. Some will play at the next level, others won’t but the memories will last forever. Just like this video. Check it out below.

How it started vs how it’s going Senior edition#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/3VKuafL5Y0 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2023

