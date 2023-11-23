Watch: Notre Dame players and Marcus Freeman answer which side dish is best

That debate of which Thanksgiving side dish is the best is a question that will live on, even if the Notre Dame football team and Marcus Freeman tried to answer it.

Unfortunately, since the season doesn’t end before the holiday, most players are still on campus preparing for Stanford. That doesn’t mean they’ll miss out on Thanksgiving dinner, it’s just not with their regular family, it’s with their football family.

Naturally, the question of what is the best side will come up, and walk-on defensive back Eddie Scheidler gathered the answer with many of his teammates during their early afternoon dinner. Find out below which players, along with coach Freeman, believe is the best side dish at Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving from Notre Dame Football What’s your favorite side dish? Today there are no wrong answers #GoIrish☘️ | @eddie_scheidler pic.twitter.com/gT2zzjNHpa — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 23, 2023

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire