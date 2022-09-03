How to watch: Notre Dame at Ohio State

Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV as their home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way…insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of their road games are easily accessible.

No NBC this Saturday night, as Notre Dame be on the national stage on the road on ABC.

Here are the viewing notes:

Game Day: September 2nd, 2022

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN App

Venue: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Have fun tonight and go Irish!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire