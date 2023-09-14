Watch: Notre Dame offensive staff box reactions to Audric Estime’s long TD run

As you might have seen, Notre Dame football running back Audric Estime was blazing fast on his 80-yard touchdown run after the weather delay against NC State.

What you have not seen is the offensive staff’s reaction to the run from their coaches box. The eye in the sky gives a completely different look than what we see on TV.

You can see each of the staff members seeing the play develop, watching Estime break free and angle his way to the end zone to wake every up after a lengthy lightning delay. It’s safe to say that the whole Irish offensive staff was fired up.

What @AudricEstime’s 80 yard touchdown run looked like from upstairs 😂🫡#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/a51d8ni63w — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 14, 2023

