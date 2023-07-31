Watch: Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker does pushups

Of all the exercises I had to do in school, pushups were by far my least favorite. I just was never able to get the hang of the proper form, but that’s probably because I have sticks for arms even now. So forgive me if I’m a little jealous of the following video from Tyler Horka of Blue Gold Illustrated. Notre Dame offensive coordinator gerad parker decided he’d start Monday’s practice by showing off how many pushups he could do:

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, 42, knocked out 41 pushups to start Monday morning's practice. Light work. pic.twitter.com/81kX6gtww2 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) July 31, 2023

Parker didn’t miss a beat as he immediately got up and resumed his coaching. As much as I wish I was more athletic than what God blessed me with, I wonder how those whose whole life is football are able to keep up at such a high level. All I know is I’m better sharing my thoughts behind a keyboard than showcasing my skills on a football field. Things sometimes just work out for the best.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire