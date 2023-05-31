Watch: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman do’s and don’ts for throwing a first pitch

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman loves sports, not just football.

It’s evident as during his free time he typically is attending some sort of sporting event, Notre Dame related or not. Freeman was on hand to watch the Irish lacrosse team win a National Championship on Monday.

Today, Wednesday, Freeman was in Chicago, on their south side in visiting Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox hosted the Los Angeles Angels. Freeman had the honor of throwing the games first pitch and prior to his attempt he talked about his game plan.

Check out Freeman below go over his do’s and don’ts of throwing a baseball game’s first pitch.

Although there is no current video of Freeman’s throw, the Notre Dame Football Twitter account confirmed that his first pitch did not bounce.

