Watch Notre Dame Linebackers Coach Max Bullough Mic’d Up at Practice

There are coaches that are hands on and then there is flat-out hands coaching.

Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough is clearly part of the later.

Bullough, who was on the Cleveland Browns roster as recently as 2018, has climbed the coaching ladder since getting into the profession. After being a graduate assistant at Cincinnati and Alabama from 2019-2022, Bullough came to Notre Dame in 2023 in the same role.

This past off-season he was promoted to linebackers coach in a reshuffling of assistants after safeties coach Chris O’Leary left for a job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bullough was mic’d up at a recent Notre Dame spring practice. It wasn’t as much as what he had to say while coaching that gets your attention, instead it’s about how he does it and that’s by being as hands-on as one possibly can.

See for yourself below:

Bullough was listed at 6-3, 249-pounds during his playing days and it’s safe to say the former Michigan State standout hardly appears to look any different than his playing days.

Not that it doesn’t happen on plenty of other staffs across the country but this approach absolutely has to be a selling point if you’re a star high school linebacker trying to make your college choice.

