Watch: Notre Dame’s latest practice video features song by Braylon James

Many football players have interests outside of the game and for Notre Dame freshman year wide receiver Braylon James, it involves getting into a recording studio.

Although there hasn’t been an opportunity for James to show what he can do on the field against a college opponent, he did show his talents in the musical arena. In Notre Dame’s latest video on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, the receiver’s song is in the background while the highlights of fall practice are shown.

If you listen closely, you can hear James giving a shout out to his quarterback, Sam Hartman. Take a look and listen for yourself below.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire