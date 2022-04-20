Watch: Notre Dame’s latest commit trolls LSU while announcing

Tuesday saw four star wide receiver Braylon James become the newest member of the 2023 recruiting class for Notre Dame. James had narrowed his list down to just Notre Dame, Stanford, and TCU before making his announcement Tuesday night, but pulled out a fourth hat and gave a scare to Notre Dame fans and an out of left field troll job to an SEC power.

James had caps of the three finalists on his table while making the announcement but it was a fourth that he grabbed from under the table that caused a brief surprise. Take a look at the video below.

#BREAKING: 4-star wide receiver Braylon James has committed to coach Marcus Freeman and @NDFootball ☘️☘️ James is the No. 12 overall receiver in the 247Sports Composite 🔥@braylon_james14 | @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/fvxD7AJqdN — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 19, 2022

It would have had a bit more effect had LSU been thought to be in the running, but James announcing his finalists beforehand squashed that from being a real scare.

It’s a solid troll job in what is quickly becoming a college football cold war between Notre Dame and LSU.

They’ve never been regulars on each others schedules, have met in a few bowl games in recent decades, but have no games scheduled in the decade to come, but with anything Marcus Freeman and Brian Kelly do at their respective programs going forward, you can’t bet one will be compared to the other on the regular.

