How to watch Notre Dame lacrosse playing for another NCAA Championship

The Notre Dame lacrosse team once again will be playing for a NCAA National Championship, the same one that the Irish won last season.

As Notre Dame tried to repeat as championship, you will be able to catch all the action today. Since the game is on a Monday, the Irish have decided to wear green, so make sure you match them with your gear today.

Find out below all of the information that you will need to see the top rated Irish battling No. 7 Maryland for a title.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: Monday, May 27th, 20204

What time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Which network: ESPN

Go Irish, beat the Terrapins!

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire