Watch: Notre Dame highlights in rout of Stanford

No. 6 Notre Dame should be moving up in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night when the new rankings are released. Their 45-14 win over Stanford wasn’t competitive, although Stanford was able to end the Irish’s streak of not allowing a touchdown against previously in all of November.

Notre Dame was in complete control of Saturday night’s game and moved to 11-1. Will it ultimately be a strong enough resume to get the Irish to their third College Football Playoff appearance in four seasons?

Time will tell on that but be sure to enjoy this night and season. In what was seen by many as a potential rebuilding year, Notre Dame went 11-1 while getting a bunch of young players a ton of playing time and development.

Celebrate this game and season and check out the highlights from the victory below:

