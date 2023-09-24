WATCH: What Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said about Ohio State after the game

Whew. It looked like Notre Dame was going to stop the five-game skid to Ohio State and finally slay the dragon in South Bend until the Buckeyes put together an improbable drive in a two-minute situation to wrestle a victory away from the clutches of defeat.

There’s a fine, fine line between winning and losing and a head coach feeling really good about his team’s performance vs. asking a lot of “what-ifs” and “if-onlys” when it comes to execution and second guessing.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman met with the media after the extremely heartbreaking loss for him and his team to face the music and thought his team just didn’t do quite enough to beat back a talented Ohio State squad.

He didn’t want to take anything away from the Buckeyes and gave them credit for the team they are and how they performed in the clutch, but lamented how close his team was save for a few plays where it didn’t live up to its potential.

If you didn’t catch Freeman’s postgame press conference following the loss to OSU, you can watch and listen to it below thanks to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish YouTube Channel.

Ohio State now enters the bye week feeling much better about itself than what the alternative was. We’ll continue to look at what Ohio State has done so far in 2023 and where it goes the rest of the way during this off week so check back often for continued coverage.

