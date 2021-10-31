Watch: Notre Dame freshman Diggs scores 1st Irish TD, extends lead over UNC

When Kyren Williams went to the medical tent with a possible concussion, Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator turned to true freshman running back Logan Diggs. He has played a lot more the last two weeks, however struggled last week against USC, registering just 3-yards on three carries.

Today, against North Carolina, Diggs found the same success he had against Virginia Tech. The workhorse of the drive that extended the Irish lead to 31-21, Diggs finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge that marked the first in his Notre Dame career. It was nice to see the freshman getting some playing time, as Chris Tyree is still ailing and the depth grows in the running back room.