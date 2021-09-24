Watch: Notre Dame football staffer answers Wisconsin question

Notre Dame and Wisconsin is the biggest game on the college football slate this weekend as both ESPN’s College Gameday and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff shows will be set up for it.

Current Notre Dame football team chaplin Nate Wills has gotten some attention this week as he’s got ties to the University of Wisconsin having earned his Ph.D. there in 2015.

When you have roots somewhere it’s hard to ignore them, especially when your current life intersections your old one. So is there any question who Wills is pulling for this Saturday?

(Make sure to watch until the very end)

Well done by all and Go Irish, indeed.

Related:

Staff Picks for Notre Dame-Wisconsin

Notre Dame-Wisconsin: In-depth Badgers scouting report

Notre Dame-Wisconsin: Eight prop bets for showdown