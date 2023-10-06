Watch: Notre Dame football’s social media drops trailer for Louisville

For the third week in-a-row, Notre Dame football will play a ranked opponent, the second time it will be on the road taking on Louisville.

It’s a big game for both teams, as the Cardinal are undefeated and the Irish, with one loss, are still fighting to make the college football playoff.

That possibility is a ways off, so this weekends focus is on defeating host Louisville. Notre Dame’s social media team knows that as well, as they dropped the game trailer for Volume No. 7 of the 2023 season.

Check out their video below, giving us a bit of a teaser before we see the Irish back in the field Saturday night.

True to this not new to this#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/oWyEJmO3zE — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 6, 2023

