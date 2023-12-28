Watch: Notre Dame football releases hype video for Sun Bowl

The 2023 football season comes to an end Friday for Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish are in El Paso to take on Oregon State. A win would mean 10 on the year for Notre Dame, something they’re looking to do again after accomplishing the feat each year from 2017-2021 but failing to in Marcus Freeman’s debut campaign a year ago.

Notre Dame will be without much of their 2023 production due to opt-outs for various reasons. Despite that, the Irish still appear very much in tune with their head coach in planning on finishing the year with that 10th victory.

As the Notre Dame media team has done all year they released a hype video the day before the game. Check it out below as it might just be their best work of the season:

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire