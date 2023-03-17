Watch: Notre Dame football released Game of Thrones trailer for “Pot of Gold”

If you didn’t know, today is St. Patrick’s Day and also “Pot of Gold” day for Notre Dame football.

We currently have an offer tracker, which you can see here, but there was more that the Irish had for the day.

They recently shared a “Pot of Gold” trailer and it was absolute gold. In HBO’s Game of Thrones style open, the Notre Dame Twitter released the video asking if you wanted to join the “House of the Irish.”

Plenty of recruits have been offered the opportunity to do so, but time will tell which ones will ultimately join the House. What we can do now is watch this great clip.

Are you ready to join the House of the Irish? #POTOFGOLD x #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/2Ltvqyjqc6 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 17, 2023



Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire