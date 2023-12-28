Watch: Notre Dame football players visit Fort Bliss

On Wednesday the Notre Dame football social media account shared a few photos of Irish players visiting Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

Many of the players have been taking trips all around town, visiting local hospitals, hanging out with Tony the Tiger and obviously Fort Bliss. What we didn’t know is to what extent that the Irish had visited the military base, but with a video being dropped today, we got a better glimpse as what went down.

Take a look below at the video shared to the official Irish account, as the players check out some of the equipment, get into a few simulators and much more.

