Watch: Notre Dame football players are back with strength coach Loren Landow

Now that we are approaching the season, Notre Dame football players are back in action.

They aren’t able to work on the field, but they are able workout with strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow. Remember, this is the first time that the Irish players will be working with him ahead of a season, as he was hired in December to take over for Matt Balis who resigned.

This is the time where players are doing much more football specific lifting, along with working on injury prevention. Strength and conditioning coaches don’t get the credit they deserve, as they typically take a back seat to the coaching staff.

That shouldn’t discredit the impact that Landow will have with the Irish this fall after working previously with the Denver Broncos.

