Watch: Notre Dame football players gives back to the El Paso community

Although football is a huge part of the Notre Dame player experience, giving back to the local community is almost as big.

The Irish players are constantly giving back to the South Bend community, and they brought that along with them to El Paso, Texas as they prepare to face Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Yes, it is a business trip for Notre Dame, but it’s also a chance to show the locals that they care. In a video shared by the Irish’s social media account, you can see multiple players visiting local El Paso hospitals.

It’s a great gesture from the Notre Dame team, as they show they care just as much about winning games as they do about the people who support them.

