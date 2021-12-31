Watch: Notre Dame football level’s up on season recap video
Although this past season was not quiet as successful as last year, going 11-1, their only loss to a College Football Playoff participant in Cincinnati, and making a New Year’s Six bowl game is still one hell of a season.
What makes it even better is when the official Notre Dame Football Twitter account creates a video to recap the season. With social media being such an important part of programs in this age of football, having a staff that puts out great content is paramount. The Irish have exactly that and once again shared a video recapping this great season. Take a look for yourself below.
It’s time to level up.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/InYFxo9xRg
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 31, 2021