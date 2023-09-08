Watch: Notre Dame football drops their hype video for road game vs. NC State

Notre Dame football will be on the road for their first “official” away game of the year, as they face off against NC State.

The Irish have been dominant over the course of their first two games, to a tune of 98-6. It’s safe to say that they have crushed their competition, but it gets a bit harder on Saturday against the Wolfpack.

That isn’t stopping the Notre Dame official social media account from releasing their newest hype video, Vol. 3 of the season. Check out the video below that give us a little teaser for the game against NC State that is set to kickoff in under 24 hours.

