Watch: Notre Dame football drops a highlight clip of the first day of camp

Notre Dame football camp is upon us and you can read about all the reactions here.

What many of want to see is what actually happened and although it is very short and concise, Notre Dame football’s Twitter account shared a clip of highlights from the first day of 2023’s camp.

It’s not quite real football yet, that will come later in August, but the Irish were back out on the practice fields getting ready for the season. It’s looks like they had portions inside and out, with some team elements sprinkled in as well. It’s not much but it’s enough to start getting hyped.

Day 1 in the books#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/4WhcqVN6t9 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 27, 2023

More!

