Watch: Notre Dame football commit show off videos previewed official visits

Official visit season is starting to approach and Notre Dame football commits showed off their personalized videos of when they will visit.

Although they won’t all be making the trip at the same time, the Irish social media team did a great job of creating a short video for the recruits to share for when they will make their officials to South Bend.

It’s a small gesture, but an important one, especially considering how important social media has become in their lives. The 21 commits all will surely make the visits, as long as nothing changes between now and when they will arrive on campus.

As they have done recently since Marcus Freeman took over the program, the social media team has once again has shown they are one, if not the best, in the country.

