Watch: Notre Dame football announces TransceND with Jaiden Ausberry
Notre Dame football has made huge leaps in its program since Marcus Freeman took over.
The Irish have changed multiple aspects of how they operate and on Wednesday they announced a new one: TransceND. The goal is player development which hopefully will help the individuals reach their full potential.
In a post by Notre Dame’s X account, the website formerly known as Twitter, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry helps explain the Irish’s new program. They use a system called PODS, Peer Orientated Development as they help the players achieve their goals both on-and-off the field. The junior explains how the program has personally helped him, as it has mixed in with him being a finance major.
Introducing TransceND; our player development program that focuses on our guys reaching their full potential.
Experience the program through @AusberryJaiden’s eyes ☘️#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/IoClZilrtV
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) June 5, 2024
It seems like a great program that Notre Dame has started and should be a selling point for recruits as well.
