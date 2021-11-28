Watch: Notre Dame extends lead as Coan find Takacs against Stanford

The Irish offense didn’t do much during their second drive, gaining just 12-yards and being forced to punt the ball back to Stanford. Their third drive was like their first, ending in a passing touchdown from quarterback Jack Coan.

The key to this drive was a 3rd-and-19 pass play, as Coan found running back Kyren Williams for 15-yards which gave the Irish a shorter fourth down attempt. They would convert that, Coan finding Kevin Austin to move the chains and three plays later would find the end zone. Coan threw his second touchdown of the day, this one to tight end George Takacs as the Irish extended their lead, 14-0 over the Cardinal early in the second quarter.