Watch: Notre Dame’s epic signing day announcement video

Two seasons into Marcus Freeman’s tenure as Notre Dame head football coach the Fighting Irish are 18-7 (18-8 if you count the 2021 Fiesta Bowl) on the playing field. They may however be unbeaten when it comes to video content created by their in-house media team.

That perfect record stayed intact Wednesday as Notre Dame had a rare, quiet morning as the early signing period for the 2024 recruiting class opened. Within just a couple of hours every anticipated commitment had sent in their national letter of intent and drama was avoided.

In doing so, Notre Dame was able to release a short movie they created based on unlocking the talented members of the class. I don’t know if Marcus Freeman or any of the other assistant coaches are going to be nominated for Academy Awards after their coaching careers are done, but for what this is it’s an epic three-minute production. Take a watch below:

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire