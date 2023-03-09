Watch: Notre Dame’s Drayk Bowen goes over juggling two sports in South Bend

Michael Chen
·1 min read

The newest Notre Dame football and baseball star has arrived on campus and Drayk Bowen is trying to find a balance juggling both sports at the collegiate level.

With spring practice fast approaching and baseball in full swing, Bowen has a lot on his plate at the moment. Not only does he have to practice for both the school aspect is thrown into the mix.

There have been plenty of successful athletes in South Bend play both and it would be great to see Bowen succeed in the diamond and the gridiron. Check out below as he explains how he juggles his schedule right now.

More!

Two Notre Dame 2023 games among 247Sports top rematches of the season

Notre Dame football officially names Joe Rudolph offensive line coach

Watch: New Notre Dame football workout hype video

Every Notre Dame leading receiver since 2000

NFL draft: What the experts think about Michael Mayer's value

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

Recommended Stories