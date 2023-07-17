Watch: Notre Dame defensive end commit rocking Irish gear during workout

When Notre Dame landed a commitment from Texas defensive end Loghan Thomas, it was viewed as an extremely important recruiting win for the Irish.

Thomas, standing 6-foot, 3-inch and weighing 210 pounds, is seems as one of the best prospects at his position. The 247Sports composite ranks him as the 10th best at his position, and the 186th overall player at his position.

The edge rusher is the highest ranked commit on the defensive side of the ball for the 2024 Notre Dame class. Thomas has been working hard during the off-season to prepare himself for his final year of high school football and it shows.

In a video shared by Will Turboff, Thomas is seen going through a drill wearing an Irish t-shirt.

#NotreDame edge rusher commit Loghan Thomas getting some work in today pic.twitter.com/V24lTUvuJs — Will Turboff (@WillTurboff) July 16, 2023

He looks smooth going through the tackling dummies, working on his hand placement and then showing off his speed to finish the play. Irish nation should be extremely excited about Thomas’ future in South Bend.

