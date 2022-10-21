Watch: Notre Dame commitment’s insane punt return on national TV

Current Notre Dame commitment, five-star safety Peyton Bowen has seen his stock rise in the recruiting ranks in recent months. He was ranked as a four-star talent when he announced his commitment on New Year’s Day and has only enhanced his ranking since.

If he ends up with Notre Dame remains to be seen as Oklahoma and Texas A&M are both charging hard for his talents and his commitment hasn’t been the strongest in public.

Thursday night saw Bowen and his Denton (Guyer) teammates playing on a national stage as ESPN2 showed their contest against in-state Allen. Before some of you try to downplay this let’s get ahead of it and let you know that Allen is a Texas football power, was ranked 67th in the entire nation according to Max Preps, and had just one loss entering play, that coming in Week 1 against the team Max Preps has rated top nationally at the time and has fourth in their most recent rankings, Bellflower (St. John Bosco, Calif.).

Guyer just happens to be rated 16th and showed why Thursday night, routing Allen 49-7.

Bowen had a punt return for a touchdown in the contest that brought back memories of Tom zbikowski for Notre Dame fans of a certain age. Take a look at this:

WHAT A PLAY‼️ @NDFootball commit Peyton Bowen refuses to go down and runs back the punt return for a touchdown 🔥👀@DentonGuyer_FB | @PeytonBowen10 pic.twitter.com/zQPuvUUnBB — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 21, 2022

Related: Twitter reacts to Bowen’s insane punt return for a touchdown

That is prime time and having already lost five-star Keon Keeley’s commitment, keeping a ridiculous talent like Bowen’s is a top-priority as we near the finish line to the 2023 recruiting cycle.

