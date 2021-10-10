Watch: Notre Dame answers as Buchner’s long pass leads to his rush TD vs VT

Michael Chen
·1 min read
Once again, Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan struggled against an above average defense. This time Virginia Tech has made his life uneasy and he was sacked in two of the three series he started.

On the fourth series, in came true freshman Tyler Buchner who has been nursing a soft tissue leg injury. He came in and did what Coan couldn’t, engineered an Irish scoring drive as they marched down the field 75-yards in 7 plays. The biggest play was when Buchner found wide receiver Kevin Austin for a 46-yard gain and putting the Irish inside the Hokie 4-yard line.

Two plays later Buchner ran it in from 3-yards away as the Irish got close to the hosts, 10-7, as the Irish trail midway through the second quarter.

