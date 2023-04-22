How to watch Notre Dame’s 2023 Blue and Gold game

The spring practices are coming to an end for Notre Dame football. Today, the Blue face the Gold in the annual spring game, as head coach Marcus Freeman gives us a preview of what the team could look like this fall.

Typically on a Notre Dame game day, it’s pretty easy to find the Irish on your television. Unfortunately, the spring game is a different monster as there is only one option to watch, streaming.

Here are the viewing notes:

Game Day: April 22nd, 2023

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Have fun during the spring game and go Irish!

