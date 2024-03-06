How to watch Northwestern vs Purdue: Time, streaming info, for women's Big Ten basketball tournament

The Big Ten Women's basketball tournament takes place tonight on Peacock. As usual, we've got you covered with an exciting doubleheader. First, at 6:30 PM ET Northwestern, the No. 13 seed, takes on the No. 12 seed Purdue. The action continues with a Rutgers (No. 14 seed) vs Minnesota (No. 11 seed) showdown at 9:00 PM ET.

See below for more information on tonight's Northwestern vs Purdue game and the full schedule of women's basketball matchups on Peacock.



March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances and more

Northwestern:

The Wildcats seek to win their first Big Ten title in program history, despite never reaching the championship game. In the last 16 seasons, head coach Joe McKeown and the Wildcats have a 10-15 record in tournament play and have lost 8 times in the opening game.

Northwestern finished the regular season on a positive note, ending its 6-game losing streak with a 72-62 win over Rutgers. Junior guard and forward Melannie Daley and Caleigh Walsh each scored at least 20 points in the win. The duo have led the Wildcats in scoring in 21 of 29 games this season and are expected to be the program's top performers in the tournament.

Purdue:

The Boilermakers have the most tournament wins (46), final appearances (14), and championships (9) of any women's program in the Big Ten. However, Purdue ended the regular season losing 5 of its last 7 games and struggled in conference play finishing with a 5-13 record.

The team falls within the bottom 4 in the conference in both scoring and field goal percentage. While 5th-year guard Abby Ellis leads the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game, the Boilermakers will be without 6th-year forward Caitlyn Harper who tore her ACL on February 28.

How to Watch Northwestern vs Purdue Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament:

Date: Tonight, Wednesday, March 6

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming: Peacock

Other WBB games on tonight: Rutgers vs Minnesota at 9 PM on Peacock

Top 10 shuffle in women’s AP Top 25 as Stanford and Iowa move up behind No. 1 South Carolina

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):