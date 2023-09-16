Advertisement

Watch: Northern Illinois recover Nebraska fumble

Deen Worley
·1 min read

Even though a change has been made at quarterback, the turnovers still find their way into this Nebraska offense. Northern Illinois sends the blitz with the Huskers near their own end zone and a NIU defender does enough to get to Haarberg as he’s throwing the football and jars it loose. Northern Illinois recovered the fumble and managed a field goal off the turnover.

Watch the fumble below from the FOX College Sports Twitter account.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire