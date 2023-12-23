WATCH: Northern Illinois perfectly executes a fake field goal in 2023 Camellia Bowl

Northern Illinois got off to a hot start against Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl thanks to some aggressive coaching decisions, including a perfectly executed trick play.

With 10 minutes to go in the second quarter and holding a 13-7 lead, the Huskies lined up for a 49-yard field goal to push their lead to nine. When kicker Kanon Woodill stepped up to make the kick, he quickly cut outside as punter Tom Foley flipped him the ball on a shovel pass. Woodill scampered to the end zone untouched, displaying a surprising level of speed for a player who rarely carries the ball.

🚨NIU FAKE FG TOUCHDOWN WITH THE KICKER!🚨 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lkmDOtOp0r — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 23, 2023

The play was officially a 33-yard touchdown pass from Foley to Woodill.

NIU converted a two-point conversion after the trick play to make it a 21-7 game. It seemed like the Huskies were initially planning to kick the extra point, but Woodill was so preoccupied with celebrating his long touchdown catch that they had to take a timeout. After the timeout, they sent the offense out again and converted to push the lead to 14.

Northern Illinois Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock works his players during warm ups before the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday December 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: NIU kicker Kanon Woodill scores on a fake field goal in Camellia Bowl