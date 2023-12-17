How to watch No. 7 LSU women’s basketball host Northwestern State on Sunday

Fresh off the most lopsided win in program history as LSU’s women’s basketball team also set a school record for scoring in a 133-44 win over McNeese on Tuesday night, the Tigers will return to the court on Sunday for another matchup against an in-state opponent.

Northwestern State comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, and LSU looks to extend its win streak to 11 games against a Demons team that sits at 4-5 on the year. It’s coming off a loss to Louisiana-Monroe, but it had previously won four in a row after starting the season 0-4.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch as LSU looks to move to 11-1 on the season.

How to Watch

Date : December 17, 2023

Time : 2 p.m. CT

TV : ESPN/SEC Network

App : WatchESPN

Radio : LSU Sports Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

Hailey Van Lith has missed the last two games with a foot injury, and it’s unclear if she’ll suit up on Sunday.

Players to Watch

LSU

Points — G Aneesah Morrow (19.0 PPG)

Rebounds — G Aneesah Morrow (8.7 RPG)

Assists — G Hailey Van Lith (5.0 APG)

Steals — G Aneesah Morrow (2.9 SPG)

Blocks — G Aneesah Morrow (1.3 BPG)

Northwestern State

Points — G Jiselle Woodson (12.7 PPG)

Rebounds — F Jenny Ntambwe (6.7 RPG)

Assists — G Jiselle Woodson (1.9 APG)

Steals — G Karmelah Dean (1.7 SPG)

Blocks — F Jasmin Dixon (1.5 BPG)

Prediction

The Tigers have been rolling in recent games, and the McNeese win was its most lopsided in program history. LSU won’t be able to do quite the same to the Demons, but it should still win this one with little issue.

Prediction: LSU 90, Northwestern 60

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire