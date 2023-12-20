How to watch No. 7 LSU women’s basketball hit the road to take on Coppin State on Wednesday night

Fresh off back-to-back blowout wins over in-state opponents, LSU will hit the road Wednesday night for a fairly uncharacteristic matchup.

The Tigers face Coppin State in what will be the first time an HBCU campus has hosted a reigning national champion for a true road game in at least 10 years. It will also mark Angel Reese’s return to her hometown of Baltimore and the state where she began her collegiate career.

It’s been a rough season for the Eagles, who sit at just 3-9 and have dropped six straight games. They do, however, boast a win over a high major opponent in Pittsburgh.

Here’s everything you need to know as LSU looks to extend its winning streak to 12 on Wednesday night.

How to Watch

Date : December 20, 2023

Time : 5 p.m. CT

Live Stream : ESPN+

App : WatchESPN

Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

Injury Report

Hailey Van Lith has missed the last three games with a foot injury, and it’s unclear if she’ll suit up on Wednesday.

What Angel Reese said

Per an LSU release:

“Everybody is going to come out,” Reese said. “I don’t know who they are going to be cheering for, Coppin or LSU. Just being able to see so many people in the community and come out to see LSU; I’ve done a lot for Baltimore and me coming back is going to be a big thing.”

“Being able to go back home and play in front of (my grandparents) is something that is important to me,” Reese said. “To play in front of a lot of people who have supported me in my career, that’s important to me.”

Players to Watch

LSU

Points — F Angel Reese (19.1 PPG)

Rebounds — G Aneesah Morrow (9.2 RPG)

Assists — G Hailey Van Lith (5.0 APG)

Steals — G Aneesah Morrow (2.8 SPG)

Blocks — G Aneesah Morrow (1.4 BPG)

Coppin State

Points — F Laila Lawrence (14.3 PPG)

Rebounds — F Laila Lawrence (8.3 RPG)

Assists — G Mossi Staples (1.9 APG)

Steals — G Mossi Staples (1.5 SPG)

Blocks — F Laila Lawrence (1.2 BPG)

Prediction

LSU is really hitting its stride, and it’s hard not to feel good about where the Tigers are out after back-to-back beatdowns even without Hailey Van Lith in the lineup. Coppin State has had its own share of issues this season, and while the road environment complicates things a bit, it won’t do so enough to change the outcome.

Prediction: LSU 80, Coppin State 50

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire