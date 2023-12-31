How to watch No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington in the College Football Playoff

No. 3 Texas will face No. 2 Washington on Monday evening in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

This particular Sugar Bowl matchup in the Superdome is expected to become an instant classic. Two of the most high powered offenses in the sport will take the same field with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

Washington’s offensive line won the Joe Moore Award this season, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line unit, while Texas boasts two of the top defensive tackles in college football in T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy. Which will overpower the other?

Here’s how to tune in to the anticipated matchup.

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Time: 7:45 p.m. CT

Where: Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

TV Channel: ESPN

Listen: TexasSports.com/audio

