WATCH: No. 3 Texas arrives in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl

No. 3 Texas arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday to prep for the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 2 Washington.

The Longhorns will face the Huskies in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. CT. Dozens of Texas fans lined the streets of campus to send well wishes to the team as they departed for the airport.

Once the plane arrived in New Orleans, Steve Sarkisian’s team received a warm welcome. Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal, stepped off the plane first followed by right tackle Christian Jones. Jones was seen waving a Longhorn flag.

