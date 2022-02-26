How to watch No. 3 Auburn men’s basketball vs. Tennessee

Auburn will look to make it seven straight wins over Tennessee Vols on Saturday. It will be no simple feat though, as No. 4 Auburn (25-3, 13-2 SEC)has lost their last two road games and Tennessee has not lost at home.

No. 17 Tennessee has already beaten several top-ranked teams at home, beating No. 2 Arizona and No. 6 Kentucky in Thompson-Boling Arena this season.

This rivalry game will once again have implications for the regular-season SEC title. Auburn has a one-game lead on Kentucky and is just two games ahead of Tennessee and Arkansas.

A win in Knoxville would be Auburn’s second-best of the season, trailing the home victory over Kentucky in January. To do so they will need to beat one of the top defenses in the country.

The Vols rank third in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency rankings (87.9), 45th in opponent field goal percentage (40.7%) and ninth in steal rate (13.8%).

On the positive, Auburn will have several players coming off of strong performances against Ole Miss.

Zep Jasper had his best scoring game of the season, scoring 15 points and making 4-of-5 3-pointers. Wendell Green Jr. also looked to have snapped his cold streak, scoring 14 points. He also had five rebounds and four assists.

Game details

Date: Saturday, Feb. 26

Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Auburn Sports Network

App: Watch ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Spread: Auburn (+3.5)

Over/Under: 1395

Money Line: Auburn(+145) | Tennessee (-180)