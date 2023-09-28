Here’s how to watch No. 24 Kansas football play against No. 5 Texas in Big 12 matchup

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 regular season has its next matchup Saturday, when the Jayhawks will be on the road to face Texas.

The No. 24 Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12 Conference) have found themselves in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll. The No. 5 Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12) were already there. Depending on how much Kansas can sustain the momentum it’s created for itself, the result here could mean a lot for the Big 12 title race this fall.

The Jayhawks are returning to Austin for the first time since they won in overtime there in 2021. They’re looking to make up for a lopsided defeat at home against Texas in 2022. Both sides have things they can draw motivation from.

Here’s everything you should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas football’s game against Texas

When: 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas

TV: ABC

Livestream: ABC App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Texas?

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will be on the call.

