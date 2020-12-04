How to Watch: No. 23 Oregon vs. Cal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Through the first four games of the college football season, the Oregon Ducks have been playing very well all season long.

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks (3-1) are visiting the Cal Golden Bears (0-3) at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California Saturday.

A quick glance at the Golden Bears:

The Golden Bears are still seeking their first victory of the season. They lost a close one against the Standford Cardinal last Friday on a missed field goal 24-23.

Running back Damien Moore, picked up 121 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

Quarterback Chase Garbers passed for two TDs and 151 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground.

Cal is currently 1-6 at home in their last seven games.

The Oregon Ducks will be rocking the "Wolf Grey" threads on the road against the Golden Bears. They will also have their 'chrome' helmets on full display as well.

Oregon was handed their first loss of the season last Friday against the Oregon State Beavers 41-38 in a very close game till the end at Reser Stadium. The Ducks will be looking to bounce back from that loss and make an example of the Golden Bears on Saturday.

GAME INFORMATION:

WHO: No. 23 Oregon vs. CAL

WHEN: 4:00 PM (PT) kickoff

WHERE: California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

TV: ESPN

RADIO: Oregon Sports Network