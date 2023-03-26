How to watch No. 2 Texas vs No. 5 Miami in the Elite Eight

Texas is still dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

There were several shocking upsets over the last few days, but Rodney Terry’s squad continues to take care of business in hopes of securing the schools first national title in men’s basketball. The Longhorns reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008 with an 83-71 win over Xavier on Friday evening.

No. 2 Texas will now face No. 5 Miami in the Midwest Region. Gonzaga, Kansas State, FAU, UCONN, Creighton, and San Diego State were the other programs to reach the Elite Eight this year.

A promising sign for the Longhorns is that the Final Four and National Championship game will be held in Houston, Texas, essentially creating a home-court advantage. They’re one win away from reaching the Final Four for the first time since 2003.

Here’s how to tune in to Texas-Miami in the Elite Eight.

When: Sunday, March 26 at 4:05 p.m. CT

Where: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV: CBS

