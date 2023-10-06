How to watch No. 2 Michigan football vs Minnesota: Time, TV and live stream info for Week 6 matchup

Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 6 slate

Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are betting big with BetMGM, providing their picks for the every Week 6 matchup of the Big Ten season.

It's a full day of Big Ten matchups Saturday on NBC and Peacock, culminating with a marquee showdown in primetime when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) travel to Huntington Bank Stadium to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) in the battle for the Little Brown Jug. While Michigan has historically dominated this rivalry, Minnesota is coming off a bounce-back win against Louisiana last weekend and will hope to defend their home turf.

Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh's squad boasts the nation's best defense, allowing an FBS-leading 6.0 points per game. The Wolverines have won all of their five games this season by 20+ points and are 2-0 in the Big Ten with wins over Rutgers and Nebraska. An easy start to the 2023 schedule has propelled them through the first half of the season, and helped them overcome Harbaugh's three-game absence during a school-imposed suspension to start the season.

Offensively, Michigan is led by Junior QB J.J. McCarthy, who has 10 touchdowns passes on the season and senior RB Blake Corum, who has rushed for 9 touchdowns. The team is seeking their third consecutive Big Ten title and hoping that can be followed by their first national title in almost 30 years (1997). But they'll have to make it through Saturday's Big Ten showdown with Minnesota first.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

At 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten, Minnesota clearly can't claim the same start to the season as Michigan. But the Gophers are 3-0 at home and have made massive strides offensively in their last two games, including a 35-24 win over Louisiana last weekend and a narrow 37-34 OT loss at Northwestern on September 23rd. The squad is averaging 34.5 points per game across those last two matchups and players spoke in the leadup to Saturday about the motivation to get the Little Brown Jug trophy back in Minneapolis.

“Obviously, we are playing to win; we’re playing as a team, but at the end of the day, we are playing for something bigger than a win on the scoreboard,” Minnesota defensive lineman Danny Striggow said. “It is a rivalry, it’s a trophy we’d love to get back in Minneapolis.”

History is not on the side of the Golden Gophers - Minnesota last defeated Michigan at home in 1977, and have lost nine of their last 10 to the Wolverines. But that 1977 victory featured an upset of the No.1-ranked Michigan team, and Minnesota will certainly be hoping for another upset this Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

