WATCH: No. 16 Seton Hall beats No. 21 Butler at the buzzer

Seton Hall’s two-game skid came to an end in dramatic fashion Wednesday.

Sandro Mamukelashvili converted on a baseline-out-of-bounds play with 0.6 seconds left as the No. 16 Pirates defeated No. 21 Butler in Newark.

This is how Seton Hall beat Butler. The Pirates baaaaaadly needed this win. pic.twitter.com/a1j50ZvcZA — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 20, 2020





Quincy McKnight led the way for Seton Hall with 18 points while Myles Powell added 16. Mamukelashvili and Romaro Gill both had 15. Kamar Baldwin had 20 for the Bulldogs.

Seton Hall keeps its one-game lead in the Big East standings with the victory.