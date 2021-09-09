How to watch No. 15 Texas vs. Arkansas on Saturday

Let’s rekindle an old Southwest Conference rivalry, shall we?

No. 15 Texas will travel to Fayetteville for the first time in 17 years to face Arkansas on Sept. 11. It’s only the fifth meeting between the two programs since the Razorbacks left for the SEC in 1992.

The Steve Sarkisian era at Texas got off to a hot start in Week 1, defeating No. 23 Louisiana 38-18. Arkansas got off to a somewhat shaky start against Rice in their season opener, but ultimately recorded three interceptions in the fourth quarter to seal the game.

The impact of this win would be momentous for each program. Texas could record a solid win against an SEC team on the road with a young quarterback, or it could be a sign of Arkansas emerging as a legitimate team under second-year head coach Sam Pittman.

Here’s a look at the live stream, kick off time, and more for the Texas-Arkansas matchup on Saturday.

When

Saturday, Sept. 11, 6:00 p.m. CDT

Where

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, AR)

Watch

ESPN

Listen

Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

Stream

WatchESPN

